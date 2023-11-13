WITTENSTEIN to expand its U.S. plant

WITTENSTEIN is taking another important step towards internationalization. The official groundbreaking dig on October 31, 2023 marked the start of work on the group’s U.S. expansion in Bartlett, Illinois.

This WITTENSTEIN subsidiary was originally founded in 1992, and since 2005 the German family-owned firm has been manufacturing gearboxes as well as mechatronic drive components and systems at its American headquarters in Bartlett not far from Chicago. The plant’s initial extension — a Mechatronic Center of Excellence — was completed in 2018. Due to growth (and in line with the corporate strategy) a decision was taken in spring 2023 to increase capacity in the US by building a second extension.

“Internationalization is a key element of our corporate strategy, and North America is one of the most important markets for us outside of our home market in Germany,” said Dr Bertram Hoffmann, CEO of the WITTENSTEIN group.

The choice of location played a crucial role in the upcoming capacity expansion. Peter Riehle, President & CEO WITTENSTEIN North America, explained that over the last few years, Bartlett has proven its ability to meet the decisive criteria. “Bartlett’s central location in the industrially strong American Midwest means it fulfilled all of the essential conditions for our decision, such as proximity to customers, skilled specialists and dependable suppliers. I’m delighted that this sustainable investment decision will enable us to deliver products to our customers even faster and even more reliably in the future.”

This major construction project officially kicked off with the groundbreaking ceremony attended by Dr. Manfred Wittenstein, Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board and co-owner of the WITTENSTEIN group, and Dr. Bertram Hoffmann, the WITTENSTEIN group’s CEO. In addition to all employees at the Bartlett plant, WITTENSTEIN also welcomed representatives from the City of Bartlett as well as the contracted construction and planning firm.

By fall 2024 at the latest, more than 32,300 ft2 of extra production and office space will have been created on the premises at 1249 Humbracht Circle in Bartlett, Ill. to provide ample room for future growth. For more information, visit wittenstein-us.com.