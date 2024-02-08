Neugart has a new management structure well positioned for the global future

In response to the challenges of the international mechanical engineering industry, the gearbox specialist Neugart, headquartered in Kippenheim, Baden, is adjusting its management structure: for the first time in the company’s almost one-hundred-year history, Swen Herrmann and Holger Obergföll are the company’s two managing directors who are not members of the owner families.

The reorganization of the management at Neugart GmbH has been in place since the beginning of 2024. The new managing directors are already part of the company: Swen Herrmann (44) has been with Neugart since 2013 in various positions, most recently as Managing Director of Business Development. Holger Obergföll (50) joined the company in 2019 as Managing Director of Supply Chain Management.

“We continue to build on the successful developments to date,” the two new managing directors agree. “We will not stand still and will align the organization so that we can continue to supply our customers and markets worldwide with the right products, at the right time and with high quality.”

Under the new management, Neugart GmbH has also restructured the first management level: A nine-person “Leadership Team” will be responsible for the operational business under the direction of the management in the future. Neugart remains unchanged with all business units being owned by the founding Neugart and Herr families.

Focus on digitalization and internationalization

The previous managing directors Bernd Neugart and Matthias Herr will continue in their main function as owners and managing partners of Neugart Holding. The role of Neugart Holding will thus be strengthened: It already created the strategic umbrella for the Neugart Group. In addition to the three production facilities in Germany, the U.S., and China, this also includes the five sales subsidiaries in Brazil, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Neugart Holding will now increasingly create the conditions on an international level to ensure that the companies of the Neugart Group can continue to successfully assert themselves on the global markets in the face of digitalization and internationalization.