Neugart’s new online service is wealth of digital information for analog components

The link between the physical gearbox and the digital world is established through a data matrix code (DMC), a 2D code on the gearbox nameplate. This can be scanned using a smartphone or tablet, for example. Alternatively, access is possible through a web portal on the Neugart homepage (www.neugart.com).

This identification, which is as smart as it is reliable, leads immediately and around the clock to the relevant product information and other functions. The user then receives, for example, a clear list of all the versions of the gearbox in question or can download the appropriate operating and mounting instructions.

If customers require a technical adjustment or wish to submit a complaint, they can contact Neugart customer service directly through the connected service request. Furthermore, if a Neugart gearbox shows signs of wear after years of use, an identical replacement gearbox (including express delivery) can be requested conveniently and with just a few clicks through the online service.

Currently, Neugart is converting the newly produced gearboxes to a new nameplate layout with integrated DMC. The online service is starting with the essential functions in the after-sales area and will be successively expanded. For instance, in addition to further product-specific information and documents, new functions are also planned.