New EOS CopperAlloy CuNi30 is corrosion resistant in salt water

EOS announced the successful development and commercial availability of its new EOS CopperAlloy CuNi30 material, a copper-nickel alloy engineered specifically for laser powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

EOS CopperAlloy CuNi30 delivers excellent performance and material properties with a combination of high strength and ductility, around 510 MPa UTS, and more than 20% elongation. The material achieves excellent corrosion resistance in salt water and sustained performance in low temperatures. With these mechanical properties, EOS has successfully met UNS C96400 specifications as mentioned in ASTM B369-09 for mechanical performance.

In partnership with Phillips Federal and Austal USA for the submarine industrial base (SIB), EOS CopperAlloy CuNi30 was developed and tested to alleviate the supply pressure of traditional castings and meet the goal of “2+1 Columbia and Virginia Class submarine platforms” for the U.S. Navy. Phillips Federal has noted that the material’s exceptional performance combined with the competitive cost-per-part (CPP) has created a strong business case for production implementation.

Traditionally, manufacturing of CuNi alloy applications is done by casting and can be costly due to testing and quality requirements. There is also a lack of suppliers who can meet the application requirements. With the combination of EOS CopperAlloy CuNi30 and the quality and productivity of EOS platforms, these applications can now meet both requirements, while also opening new design and production capabilities industrial 3D printing affords manufacturers. Additionally, parts can now be produced regionally, locally and on-demand – another advantage of AM.

EOS CopperAlloy CuNi30 is now commercially available for the mid-frame EOS M 290 and the large frame EOS M 400, followed by the four laser EOS M 400-4 later in 2024.

EOS

eos.info