New Fischer KEYSTONE 6-port hub delivers easy connectivity and efficient power management for soldier-worn digital equipment

Fischer Connectors announces the launch of the Fischer KEYSTONE 6 wearable power and data hub for dismounted soldiers.

The new tactical connectivity solution comprises a 6-port tactical hub, Fischer KEYSTONE 6, a power management app plug-in for the Android Team Awareness Kit (ATAK), and customized cable assemblies with connectors designed to meet Nett Warrior and NATO STANAG 4695 standards.

Fischer KEYSTONE is an easily deployable MIL-spec solution to the tactical connectivity challenge presented by digital modernization programs, i.e., more data, higher speeds, greater power, and less weight in harsh environments.

Fischer KEYSTONE enables soldiers to connect and power their digital gear easily and reliably, and to efficiently manage the flows of data (USB 2.0 and SMBus) and power (100 W – 5 A max) through a single source controlled from an easy-to-use app on their EUD.