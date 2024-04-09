RF edge connectors shrink in size, cover DC to 67 GHz

Samtec has released a new line of RF edge launch connectors with a narrow body design that is 33% smaller than traditional edge launch connectors. These connectors are commonly used in a lab setting for high-frequency test and measurement applications, high-speed digital component tests, and evaluation boards. Frequency capabilities are DC to 67 GHz (185-EL Series), DC to 50 GHz (240-EL Series), and DC to 40 GHz (292-EL Series). Interface types include 1.85 mm, 2.40 mm, and 2.92 mm.

As the name suggests, Samtec’s RF edge launch connectors are installed on the edge of the board. Doing so makes it easy to align the launch pin with the circuit trace, which also helps to ensure proper ground alignment for preventing RF leakage. Samtec’s RF edge launch connectors compression mount to the printed circuit board instead of requiring solder. Proper alignment and the removal of solder allow for increased signal integrity performance capabilities (versus soldered edge launch, or even vertical or angled launch connectors).

The solderless design of the 185-EL, 240-EL, and 292-EL Series connectors means they are reusable, also known as field replaceable; with up to 500 mating cycles, this makes them extremely cost-effective. Samtec’s RF edge launch connectors are easy to install and do not cause damage to a printed circuit board.