New medical 3D-printing facility brings custom implants closer to US patients

At the new facility, Materialise specializes in the 3D printing of personalized titanium cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) implants. CMF implants are used for facial reconstructive surgery. Until now, Materialise manufactured titanium CMF implants solely at its 3D printing facility in Belgium. With a dedicated metal 3D printing facility in the U.S., the company can respond to surgeons’ needs with greater reliability while significantly reducing the delivery time of fully personalized implants to hospitals across the country. This expansion of capabilities complements Materialise’s existing production of 3D-printed surgical guides and anatomical models in the U.S.

The advent of technologies such as 3D printing and advanced visualization techniques has transformed personalized patient care. Patient-specific 3D printed medical solutions include anatomical models for diagnostic purposes and surgical guides and implants to enhance accuracy and efficiency. These solutions are designed to bolster surgeons’ comfort before and during surgery, leading to more predictable and accurate surgical outcomes. As a result, surgeons increasingly adopt 3D printing as part of their medical practices to bring personalized care closer to patients and to reduce overall costs.