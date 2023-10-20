New ProSense T30R Series timer relays from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new ProSense T30R series rugged timer relays featuring a high 30A SPDT output contact that controls loads without requiring a separate contactor. These new single-function timer relays are available in on-delay, off-delay, fleeting, and cyclic mode timing options and offer an easy-to-use rotary switch adjustment with timing ranges of up to 10 hours. The new timer relays are encapsulated for resistance to harsh environments and utilize a microprocessor-based design for superior accuracy and repeatability.

The new ProSense T30R series timer relays are UL-recognized, CE-marked, and RoHS-compliant.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/timer-relays