Heilind Electronics introduces Omron High Power PCB DC Relays to its product lineup

Heilind Electronics, a distributor of electronic components, announces the availability of the Omron G9KB High Power PCB DC Relay within its comprehensive product portfolio.

The Omron G9KB Relay is a powerful solution for increasing electrical demands and shrinking product packaging. The high-capacity G9KB can switch up to 50A at 600VDC bi-directionally. This eliminates additional switching componentry in already-crowded circuit boards.

Capable of handling robust power requirements, the Omron G9KB Relay is suitable for applications such as household electricity storage systems, power distribution units, electric vehicle charging stations, industrial machinery, and renewable energy systems.

Heilind Electronics prides itself on delivering superior customer service, ensuring a streamlined procurement process, and providing access to high-quality products. The inclusion of the Omron G9KB Relay in the company’s portfolio enables customers to create new and exciting power-saving devices.

Heilind Electronics

www.heilind.com