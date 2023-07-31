IDEC’s new PCB relays provide industrial-grade power handling in a low-profile form factor

IDEC Corporation announces the release of their new RC Series printed circuit board (PCB) relays, with features supporting a wide range of industrial-grade applications. These relays come in several low-profile configurations, provide high-capacity power switching, and perform reliably even in challenging environments. The RC Series replaces and upgrades the proven RJxV Series PCB mount relays.

RC Series relays are designed to mount directly to a PCB using through-holes and can be wave-, dip-, robotically-, or hand-soldered. Their configuration provides a low-profile height of 16.5 mm or less, with high voltage and current ratings in relation to their size and weight. Plug-in relays are often used for these and other types of industrial applications instead of PCB relays, but they require a mounting socket and a much larger space footprint.

Coil voltages range from 5/12/24/48/110 Vdc, and contacts are rated at 24 Vdc and 250 Vac. DPDT versions carry 8A contact ratings, while SPDT versions are available as 12A (standard) or 16A (high capacity). The relays are designed to operate from -40 to +85° C, with a lifetime of 20 million operations (at 18,000x per hour) unloaded, or at least 100,000x at rated load. With an impulse withstand voltage of 10,000 V, these relays work well in electromagnetically problematic environments. Users in any global area will appreciate the flexibility offered by certification of the RC series with cUL, VDE, CQC, and CE agencies.

The RC Series provides industrial-grade service in the most efficient form factor possible, making them suitable for use in appliance electronics, audio-visual components, medical equipment, OEM machine automation, and many other commercial and industrial applications.

