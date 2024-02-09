New Renishaw TEMPUS technology achieves up to 50 percent reduction in additive manufacturing build times

Renishaw’s new TEMPUS technology enables users of RenAM 500 series metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems to reduce build times by up to 50 percent. The technology uses advanced scanning algorithms that sequence the layer data in a way that maximizes productivity while maintaining part quality. The optimization suits some part geometries more than others, but all geometries can see some productivity benefits. Parts with thin, vertical features, for example, are likely to experience proportionally higher productivity savings. This new technology will be on display in February at the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons trade show (February 12-16 in San Francisco) and in April at the RAPID show (April 23-25 in Anaheim, CA).

TEMPUS technology is standard with the new RenAM 500 Ultra system, as well as advanced process monitoring software. The combination of significantly reduced build times and detailed build insights means that the RenAM 500 Ultra delivers cost-effective, reliable additive manufacturing for metal component production. Existing RenAM 500 series customers can access TEMPUS technology as a paid-for upgrade, helping them make the most of their machine investment.

TEMPUS technology: jumping forward in AM productivity

While traditional powder bed systems require the powder recoater to fully distribute powder before the layer can be consolidated, TEMPUS technology fires the lasers as the recoater is moving. The patented technology employs seamless communication between advanced software and hardware components to synchronize the system lasers with the powder recoater, removing up to nine seconds of build time from every layer. With builds frequently containing thousands of layers, this can reduce total build times by tens of hours. Yet crucially, there is no reduction in part quality.

For uses in consumer electronics and computing, Renishaw has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with metal component expert Alloyed, which has been using TEMPUS technology since 2021. “Reducing cost per part is critical to the wider adoption of AM technology,” explained Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw. “The dominant contributing factor to part cost for most components today is the time spent building the part on the machine itself. Reducing the amount of machine time per part therefore results in more cost-effective production.

“We believe the time and cost savings that both TEMPUS technology and the RenAM 500 Ultra system bring will open AM up to mass production applications where the technology would previously have been unviable,” added Callanan. “Meanwhile, these innovations will deliver crucial productivity gains for AM users who want full-scale production at the lowest cost per part.”

The Ultra: The latest in the RenAM 500 Series

The RenAM 500 Ultra system includes all the existing benefits of the RenAM 500 series – including industry-leading optical, chamber and gas-flow design – with the addition of the productivity-boosting TEMPUS technology. The RenAM 500 Ultra’s advanced process monitoring software delivers detailed insights into the build, equipping users with data and providing in-process visibility.

Using the RenAM 500 Ultra to create production-ready metal parts means AM users can remain agile when faced with changing demands, are unrestricted by complex part geometries, and can seamlessly scale capacity to suit business needs.

All of Renishaw’s RenAM 500 series systems, including the RenAM 500 Ultra, are available with one (500S) or four (500Q) high powered lasers, each able to access the whole powder bed simultaneously. This allows for efficient laser assignment and significantly higher build rates, improving productivity and lowering the cost per part. RenAM 500 Ultra models are equipped with automated powder and waste handling systems optimized for volume production. The RenAM 500 Ultra is available to order now.

For further information on Renishaw additive manufacturing, visit www.renishaw.com/am.