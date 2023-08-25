Renishaw Central delivers the factory of the future, today

Renishaw’s new Central manufacturing connectivity and data platform is poised to transform the productivity, capability, and efficiency of manufacturing operations. The new data-driven manufacturing solution brings the power of connectivity to the machine shop floor, resulting in highly efficient, productive operations with optimized processes, reduced downtime, and minimized waste. Renishaw will demonstrate how Central delivers the factory of the future at the Quality Show, October 24-26 in Rosemont, IL, and at WESTEC, held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA November 7-9. The exhibit (booth #1027 at Quality and #2045 at WESTEC) will feature Renishaw’s Central platform, and other smart manufacturing solutions, including the Renishaw Equator™ gauging systems.

Renishaw Central collects metrology, status, and alarm data from connected devices across the shop floor. Devices include additive manufacturing (AM) systems, on-machine measurements systems, shop floor gauging, and co-ordinate measuring machines (CMMs). With insight into the process performance of each workstation, manufacturers have a better understanding of where to take corrective measures. In unattended processes, the status of devices can be monitored remotely. If any errors occur, they are detected and displayed within the Central platform’s dashboards or other third-party applications.

“The platform operates on-premises, allows shop administrators to own their data, and ensures that process control is automated without depending on an internet connection,” said Brandon Golab, Machine Tool Product Manager at Renishaw Inc. “Connectivity, consistency and control drives confidence and, in-turn, the development of future factory concepts.”

The Quality Show is a 3-day tradeshow dedicated to connecting quality manufacturing professionals with process improvement vendors. WESTEC is part of the Manufacturing Technology Series that includes EASTEC, SOUTHTEC and HOUSTEX. The Renishaw exhibit for both shows includes examples of essential process control routines, along with the latest advancements for precision component measurement.

Renishaw provides solutions for tool setting, broken tool detection, component set-up, in-cycle gauging, and first-off component inspection, with automatic offset updates.

