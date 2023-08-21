New SX series Linear Shaft Motors boast greater power in mid-size package

Nippon Pulse now offers a new series of motors to its extensive line of Linear Shaft Motor servomotors. The SX series features high-energy magnets for greater force in mid-range sizes, to supplement the existing sizes of the standard S-series motors.

The SX series motors are available in 6, 8 and 10mm shaft diameters. Each size has three standard windings options, as well as the possibility to designate low-voltage windings. The motors can achieve stroke lengths between 50 and 300mm, and analog hall sensors can be added to eliminate the need for external feedback devices.

The SX series is capable of greater flux due to the larger compressed magnets in the motor shaft. This allows for more continuous force in a smaller package.

Linear Shaft Motors are ultra-precise, compact and efficient linear servomotors that provide smooth, contactless motion for maintenance-free operation.

Nippon Pulse has the largest selection of linear motor products available, with more than 10,000 standard configurations. If an engineer can’t find one that meets specifications, Nippon Pulse would love to work with him or her on a custom design.

For more information on the SX series motors or any of Nippon Pulse’s other Linear Shaft Motors, contact [email protected] or call 540-633-1677 to speak to the Nippon Pulse applications engineers. Design engineers can also find datasheets and CAD files when they select a motor on the Nippon Pulse Linear Shaft Motors specifications page.