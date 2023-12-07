Automation solution provider Omron Automation Americas, is hosting OmronOPEN 2023 at four locations throughout the Americas; Chicago, Dallas, New England, and Detroit. Attendees will have the opportunity to see first-hand how Omron’s innovative automation commitment propels companies to solve today’s automation challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s demands.

“The significance of OPEN 2023 event is more than just showcasing technology; it’s about fostering stronger connections between Omron and our valued customers. We are committed to collaborative relationships and providing tailored solutions to meet our customers’ unique challenges,” Mark Sadie, Vice President of Marketing at Omron Automation Americas.

OPEN 2023 will feature innovative sessions, interactive demonstrations, and educational opportunities led by Omron and industry experts. Participants will experience advanced automation technologies that address labor shortages, improve productivity, and foster harmonious collaboration between humans and machines. Additionally, visitors will have the chance to explore Omron Proof of Concept Centers; a space where they can continuously explore, collaborate, and validate customized solutions that address their unique business challenges.

Omron Automation Americas

