Pepperl+Fuchs announces the newest addition to the Tab-Ex family of hazardous area tablets 

Pepperl+Fuchs, a maker of hazardous area mobile devices, announces the expansion of its groundbreaking Tab-Ex tablet series — with the Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2, developed by its subsidiary ECOM Instruments. Based on the rugged Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro, the tablet features a brighter, 550 nit 10-in. touch screen paired with the latest hardware and connectivity options. Combining high performance with innovative applications such as augmented reality, the new device also provides users with a unique desktop-like experience outside of the field.

The Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2 is suited for IIoT-capable applications and simplifies data exchange with SCADA / DCS systems, enterprise resource planning systems (SAP, IBM, Maximo), project management systems, and computer-aided system planning. Even with its large 10-in. screen, the new tablet is compact, lightweight, and suitable for a wide range of tasks such as inventory, material tracking, maintenance, supply chain, and asset management. In addition, documents and templates that are virtually impossible to edit with a smartphone or PDA can be viewed on the tablet’s 10-inch display without scrolling, increasing process efficiency.

More Computing Power for Complex Applications

The Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2 runs on a high-performance Android 13 operating system, featuring a powerful Qualcomm SM7325-2-AB Octa-Core 4x 2.4 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz processor with 4 GB RAM or 6 GB of RAM depending on the model. This improved hardware can support complex augmented reality applications. The software delivers all the underlying, existing data directly to the user in real-time, while also making it shareable on the company network. Augmented reality provides more transparency and helps make processes safer and faster — from planning to operation and maintenance.

The Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2 also boasts 5G and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for increased data connectivity speeds, ensuring seamless access to all information. High-speed access to detailed master and repair data and other operational data, as well as connectivity that enables employees, experts, teams, and project groups to collaborate quickly and in real-time, is further enhanced by the faster data speeds of 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. In addition to these enhanced radio connections, the US LTE models also support connectivity on CBRS LTE band 48 to ensure compatibility with private LTE networks.

Desktop computing, powered by mobile

With Samsung DeX Mode, users can connect to workstations or larger monitors and work on the go with one easily portable device. From the office to the shop floor, tasks such as retrieving equipment data, checking inventory, resource planning, and schematics can be done seamlessly from point A to point B. Everyday projects and activities in the field can be brought to life on the big screen by connecting the Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2 to a monitor or TV using a multiport connector. Use a mouse and keyboard to take a closer look at videos, artwork, and documents on a larger display. DeX Mode allows a worker to use a single device both in the field and in the office.

Rugged connectivity opens up new opportunities

Whether in the oil and gas industry, refineries, chemical plants, or the pharmaceutical industry — there are virtually no limits on the uses for industrial tablets. The Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2 is dust and water-resistant due to its degree of protection (IP68) and meets the MIL-STD-810H standard, which means it is shock and vibration-resistant. In addition, the tablet carries NEC/CEC Class I, Div. 2 certifications and FCC/IC compliance test approvals. It is also compatible with ATT, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks in the U.S. and Rogers, Bell, and Telus in Canada.

Ready for any task with a comprehensive portfolio and strong partners

With Pepperl+Fuchs as an umbrella brand, customers benefit from a complete portfolio of hazardous area equipment. Mobile devices, sensors, HMI solutions, and a variety of process-related equipment fit together perfectly for a wide range of offerings for your automation and digitalization needs. In addition, the Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2 is part of the Pepperl+Fuchs interlinked, hazardous area mobile worker concept, which includes smartphones, tablets, peripherals, and software applications. Mobile users can integrate additional Tab-Ex solution packages from a single source, such as Pepperl+Fuchs data capture, measurement, and monitoring devices, headsets, AutoID, and Bluetooth beacons for tracking.

In addition to worldwide consulting and support services, Pepperl+Fuchs also relies on a long-standing network of global manufacturing and development leaders such as Samsung, IBM, Honeywell, and Airbus. Designed in cooperation with Samsung, the Tab-Ex 04 Pro D2 offers a long product life cycle, state-of-the-art technology, reliability (TCO), and security thanks to Samsung Knox.