Widest ever choice of METCASE COMBIMET 19-in. rack cases

COMBIMET is now METCASE’s largest and most popular range of 19″ rack cases with original, open-top, smooth/solid-top, and super-deep versions.

COMBIMET is METCASE’s most advanced and most cost-effective 19″ enclosure. Applications include networking, communications, sound/studio systems, laboratory instruments, and industrial computers/control technology.

These smart aluminum enclosures have a flat, bezel-less front for faster manufacturing in custom sizes. Distinctive front panel handles make it quick and easy to pull the cases from racks for inspection and maintenance.

Robust COMBIMET has removable top, base, and rear panels. The top and base can be specified vented or unvented as standard. Inside there are mounting holes in the base for PCBs and chassis. All panels have M4 earth studs.

COMBIMET is available in heights of 1U to 6U and depths of 10.43-in. and 14.37-in. as standard. A 24-in. super-deep version offers more space for server rack applications.

Open-top COMBIMET Version T maximizes ventilation. This version is 2U/3U high and 14.37-in. deep. Smooth/solid-top COMBIMET has an unvented wraparound cover and removable base and rear panels. Unlike the original COMBIMET, this version has no visible fixing screws on the top. It is 1U high and 10.43-in./14.37-in. deep.

COMBIMET 19-in. is available in light gray (RAL 7035) or black (RAL 9005) as standard. The front panel is anodized aluminum. Custom colors are available on request.

The enclosures can be specified in custom heights up to 12U and also in bespoke widths and depths. Other modification services include custom front panels, CNC machining, fixings and inserts, and photo-quality digital printing of legends, logos, and graphics.

METCASE

www.metcaseusa.com