Prepared for growth in North America, Bosch Rexroth opens production plant in Mexico

At its 42,000 meter2 plant in Querétaro, Bosch Rexroth began manufacturing hydraulic pumps, motors, and valves for mobile machinery such as excavators, forklifts, and tractors in June. The company prepares the ramp-up of hydraulic components and linear motion technology products. It is planned that additional products will be manufactured there for mobile machinery (transmission units, radial piston motors) as well as linear motion technology products (rails, runner blocks) for applications in mechanical and plant engineering as well as factory automation. Overall, industry specialists expect strong growth for mobile machinery and for the factory automation market, especially in North America.

“With its local-for-local strategy, Bosch Rexroth increases the capacity, flexibility, and robustness of supply chains, reduces the CO2 footprint by regionally manufactured products, and achieves shorter delivery times,” said Reinhard Schaefer, member of the Management Board of Bosch Rexroth with responsibility for manufacturing and quality. In addition to its existing supplier base in North America, Bosch Rexroth relies on a stable and further growing supplier network in Mexico, for example for castings, machining, steel, drive shafts, or cylinders.

Together with the Bosch Rexroth production sites in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Charlotte, North Carolina, Fountain Inn, South Carolina, and Lincolnshire, Illinois, in the U.S., which have existed for decades, the new plant in Querétaro will serve the market with quicker and more stable hydraulic and Factory Automation solutions. In Fountain Inn, Bosch Rexroth is expanding its services to include prototyping, customizing, re-manufacturing, and aftermarket service and spare parts.

“With our growing production capacity in this region, we can react even faster than before to customer requirements and meet the growing demand for components and solutions, in particular for agricultural and construction machinery and OEM machine builders in North America,” said Christoph Kleu, senior vice president Finance and Administration of Bosch Rexroth in North America. “Our customers in North America will continue to order from their regional contact at Bosch Rexroth, but they will have more options for transport and delivery.”

