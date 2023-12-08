PTDA welcomes four new members

The Power Transmission Distributors Association (PTDA), the association for the industrial power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) distribution channel, welcomes one distributor and three manufacturers to its membership.

Distributor

Top Industrial Service & Supply Inc. is an MRO supply distributor of power transmission products including conveyor belts, motors, ball and roller bearings, gearboxes/ gearmotors, v-belts, and AC/ DC motors and controls.

Manufacturers

Pfannenberg USA is recognized as a leading global manufacturer of thermal management, liquid cooling, and signaling technologies. In 1958, they invented the Filterfan, which continues to be recognized worldwide as a leading product to help manage the temperature in electrical enclosures.

Groeneveld-BEKA Lubrications System by Timken is the world’s second-largest producer of automatic lubrication systems, fluid management, and safety support systems. Groeneveld-BEKA products improve equipment lifetime and reliability while reducing the total cost of ownership.

Hutchinson Belt Drive Systems is a provider of rubber and thermoplastic elastomer products. They design and produce customized materials and connected solutions for the automotive, household appliance, and industrial markets. Hutchinson, the inventor of the Poly V concept, is recognized worldwide as the expert in calculation-based recommendations for belt-driven power transmissions.

