Regal Rexnord’s new Rexnord Series Chain solution for pasteurizer, warmer, cooler tunnels

Regal Rexnord Corporation, an engineer and manufacturer of electric motors and controls, power generation products, and power transmission components, introduces its new Rexnord 6997 Series MatTop Chain. The chain offers an innovative new solution for the increasing performance demands of Pasteurizer, Warmer, and Cooler tunnel applications.

The 6997 Series is a next-generation evolution of the long-serving Rexnord 5997 Series MatTop Chain. The design of the new 6997 Series chain offers a 15% increase in strength over its predecessor, in addition to improved container stability at transfers for less product damage and loss. The lateral stiffness is 10x greater than its predecessor making for less pulsation, reduced down containers, and less chain deflection between wearstrips. 6997 Series chains use USP (Ultra-Stabilized Polypropylene) material construction, comprised of polypropylene plus stabilizing antioxidant additives, which provides superior resistance to chemicals used in cleaning and boil-out as well as extended chain life in high-temperature environments.

The Rexnord 6997 Series MatTop Chain utilizes the same conveyor structure, sprockets, transfer combs, and DTS-C as the Rexnord 5997 Series MatTop Chain for easy retrofit installations.

“Rexnord continuously develops innovative conveyor chain and chain material solutions to meet the increasing performance demands of our customers in the food and beverage industry,” said Chad Walker, the director of Global Product Management for Beverage Conveying. “The new Rexnord 6997 MatTop Chain embodies this mission, providing an innovation solution that combines of our industry experience, design knowledge and manufacturing expertise.”

Click here for more information on the new Rexnord 6997 Series MatTop Chain. Customers can also set up time with a 6997 specialist for specific application needs.