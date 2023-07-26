Rotor Clip website now provides new functionality

Rotor Clip has announced the launch of its new website, designed to meet the needs of engineers, buyers, and distribution partners in search of quality retaining rings, wave springs, and hose clamps. With an extensive range of products, a user-friendly interface, and exceptional customer service, rotorclip.com aims to revolutionize the fastener industry and become the go-to destination for all engineering professionals and procurement specialists.

Engineers and buyers understand the importance of precision and reliability when it comes to retaining rings and wave springs. Rotor Clip understands the diverse needs of the global manufacturing community, the new website showcases an extensive catalog of retaining rings, wave springs and hose clamps, ensuring that customers have access to the most trusted and innovative products available.

Key new features include:

• Improved search — rotorclip.com provides simple search functionality that enables users to navigate more than 20,000-part numbers. Whether searching by part number or diameter, results allow individuals to simply compare, sort, and view part characteristics while requesting free samples to test and quotations. Added functionality allows for the cross-reference of industry part numbers, military specifications, DIN numbers, and more.

• CAD functionality — Powerful new functionality provides all the tools engineers need to make Rotor Clip the preferred supplier of every ring, spring, and clamp. More than 20,000 standard parts are available for download with direct insert functionality into every major CAD system. Accurately depicted wave springs are available at both free and work height.

• User-friendly interface — rotorclip.com was designed with engineers and buyers in mind. The website features a sleek and intuitive interface, allowing users to easily navigate through the product catalog; view detailed specifications; educate themselves on product attributes, features, and benefits; and make informed purchasing decisions.

• Customization capabilities — Rotor Clip understands that engineering projects often demand tailored solutions. To cater to this, the platform offers customization options for retaining rings and wave springs. Users can specify their requirements, and our team of experts will work closely with them to deliver precise, made-to-order components that align perfectly with their unique application requirements.

“We are thrilled to release Rotor Clip’s new website, a groundbreaking platform designed to streamline the sourcing of retaining rings, wave springs and hose clamps for engineers and buyers,” said Craig Slass, Co-President of Rotor Clip. “Our goal is to offer a comprehensive range of high-quality products, combined with unparalleled customer service and technical expertise. We aim to empower engineers and buyers by providing them with a user-friendly, one-stop solution for all their retaining ring, wave spring and hose clamp needs.”

Rotor Clip

www.rotorclip.com