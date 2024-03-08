Siemens expands its SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE for extra-low-voltage applications

Siemens is extending its drive portfolio in the extra-low-voltage range for 24–48 V EC motors with its new SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE. The new product line with UL and CE-marked components consists of the PDC (Profidrive Control) servo drive in conjunction with a flexible range of motors and connecting cables from product partners, along with the TM (technology module) format with servo and stepper drives in compact 20 mm width that can be used in conjunction with distributed or open controllers.

Simple connectivity to Siemens programmable logic controllers (PLCs) helps significantly reduce the engineering workload, while integration into Siemens automation technology through its TIA Portal makes for simple commissioning and servicing. Attributes such as smart encoders and one-button tuning add to its plug-and-play startup. Communication takes place over PROFINET using PROFIsafe and PROFIdrive profiles. The new Safety Integrated function SLT (Safely Limited Torque) limits torque by monitoring motor current in running operation.

To address its customers’ requirements with maximum flexibility, Siemens uses product partnerships with companies such as Dunkermotoren, ebm-pabst, Harting, and KnorrTec when it comes to the motors and cables used with MICRO-DRIVE. Other third-party motors can also be used with support for various encoder types.

SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE PDC focuses on higher-performance applications with 100 W and 600 W units that permit side-by-side rail mounting. They are available in standard hardwired Safe Torque Off (STO) and fail-safe versions. STO, SS1, SLT, SLS, and SSM Safety Integrated functions are available with the MICRO-DRIVE PDC100F variant.

SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE TM units are designed for basic performance in industries with a focus on compactness and simple safety requirements. They are available in 280 W rating and come standard with hardwired Safe Torque Off (STO) safety functions. In addition to servo, TM units feature new modules to control stepper motors with or without incremental encoders. Machine builders and users will benefit from a compact design, easy wiring, and installation to ensure top performance.

Both SIMATIC MICRO-DRIVE PDC and TM systems are suited to a wide range of diverse applications such as automated guided vehicles (AGVs), conveyors, shuttles, storage and retrieval machines for warehousing systems, diverters, assembly machines, and industrial positioning applications.

The Siemens Totally Integrated Automation (TIA) Portal is used to configure drives and motors quickly and easily including the activation of safety functions with a Fail-safe PLC via PROFIsafe. Machine operating data can be transmitted directly to the controller from MICRO-DRIVE and transferred to Cloud-based platforms such as MindSphere over MindConnect.

