AutomationDirect now offering affordable AchieVe PSA series power supplies

AutomationDirect has added AchieVe PSA series value power supplies which offer prices well below the competition and are suitable for price-sensitive users who require basic yet reliable DC power for general industrial applications. Their overcurrent protection is designed to operate in constant current mode, making the PSA series appropriate for inductive and capacitive loads.

The PSA series power supplies accept a universal 85-264 Vac/120-375 Vdc input voltage and provide 12, 24, or 48 Vdc adjustable output options in 75-, 120-, and 240-W models. They offer up to 90% efficiency and are available in rugged aluminum or thermoplastic housings.

The new AchieVe PSA series power supplies are UL-listed, UL recognized, RoHS compliant, and UKCA and CE marked. They offer a 2-year warranty and start at $25.50.

AutomationDirect

