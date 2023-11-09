Smart IO-link photoelectric laser sensors are perfect for challenging applications

Carlo Gavazzi introduces the new series of LD30 IO Photoelectric Laser Sensors with IO-Link. This new sensor series offers the most functionality in a single photoelectric sensor on the market. Endless unique configurations, preventative maintenance capabilities, and application functions provide customers with unparalleled flexibility for challenging applications.

The sensors’ exceptional background and foreground sensing principles, combined with a 1-mm diameter focused visible red laser allow the detection of small objects or holes over long distances (up to 600 mm) or close to a background. Combined with the new dual detection sensing principle, the LD30 IO Photoelectric Laser Sensors with IO-Link can detect clear materials without a reflector. Thanks to easy and complete customization of the sensors, these sensing principles (and more) can be adjusted based on customer needs. This flexibility within a single sensor reduces inventory while increasing accessibility on hand for a variety of applications.

Developed to operate in both IO-Link environments as well as in traditional automation systems, the new photoelectric laser sensors with IO-link offer four unique, predefined, and selectable application functions: speed and length, pattern recognition, divider function, and object and gap monitoring. These integrated functions help customers with additional data and decentralized controls, which are essential for optimizing the production process, and simplifying the machine control system layout. In addition, the focus is on predictive maintenance with features such as dual detection, quality of run (QoR), quality of teach (QoT), temperature and dust alarms, excess gain, and auto adjustment. These are valuable tools to avoid downtime through early warning and even allow scheduling of planned maintenance before failure.

Main technical features include:

Class 1, Ø 1 mm visible red laser beam

100 mm, 300 mm, and 600-mm sensing distances

Selectable background suppression, foreground suppression, or dual detection sensing

IP69K ECOLAB-approved stainless steel AISI316L housing or IP67 plastic housing

Predefined selectable application functions

Easily configurable using IO-Link ver 1.1

The LD30 IO Photoelectric Laser Sensors with IO-Link provide a flexible solution with accurate detection of objects of different sizes, shapes, or surface textures particularly in industries like Packaging, Material Handling, Food & Beverage, and Machine Tooling. More information is available from Carlo Gavazzi’s network of sales offices and distributors in the Americas, or from www.GavazziOnline.com.