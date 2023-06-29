StreamTech Engineering’s FoldSerter Color adds personalized full-color documents to cartons

StreamTech Engineering, an integrator and provider of intelligent fulfillment automation systems, announces an update to their patented FoldSerter document automation system – the FoldSerter Color, adding full-color printing capabilities.

Since its introduction, FoldSerter has been automating pack slips to speed fulfillment in small and large companies alike. Now, e-commerce and fulfillment operations can automatically add personalized, graphic-rich documents with full-color logos and images to their orders. Example applications:

Customer-supplied gift messaging

Membership and rewards updates

Assembly or installation instructions

Cross-promotional marketing

Food prep, serving, storage, or cooking instructions

Nutritional information, ingredient list

The throughput of the FoldSerter Color ranges between 12 to 17 CPM with single-sided documents, at 300 DPI color. The system can incorporate card stock, an optional C or Z fold, as well as scan verification and parity checking against each order. FoldSerter Color can be integrated with friction feeders, thermal printers, and print-apply automation to deliver a mix of customized content tied uniquely to the customer order as a part of an integrated automated pack-and-ship fulfillment operation.

“End users and integrators both like the FoldSerter for its simplicity, reliability, and speed. We challenged ourselves to keep those features, now with full-color printing. We feel that the addition of color will appeal to marketing leaders as well as operations professionals,” said Pat Bradford, product engineer.

To learn more about the FoldSerter Color, visit www.streamtecheng.com/foldserter-color