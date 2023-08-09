Velo3D adds new distinguished leader to its board of directors

Velo3D has appointed Adrian Keppler to its Board of Directors. Keppler has spent more than 15 years as a C-level executive in the additive manufacturing industry and his experience and leadership in the industry will help Velo3D increase adoption of its fully integrated solution in Europe and around the world.

“Dr. Keppler has a wealth of knowledge and connections in the additive manufacturing industry and his experience will prove invaluable as Velo3D aims to become the largest manufacturer of laser powder bed fusion systems in the world,” said Benny Buller, Velo3D founder and CEO. “Our team at Velo3D continues to see growing adoption of our solution in Europe, and with the addition of Dr. Keppler, who has spent his career building the additive manufacturing industry in in the region, to the Board of Directors, I believe we can greatly accelerate that growth by relying on his experience in the region.”

Keppler is currently the founder and CEO of AM Scalation, an additive manufacturing consulting company that is focused on helping OEMs, contract manufacturers, and end users scale the production of parts produced through 3D printing. In addition, he is a senior advisor for digital manufacturing at H&Z, a leading management consultancy in Europe. Prior to that, he held multiple positions at EOS, a global provider of 3D printing solutions. Over his tenure at the Germany-headquartered company, he served as managing director, CEO, and CMO. He also held positions at Siemens, where he was responsible for €400 million in revenue, leading a team of more than 250 consultants.

“Since coming to market in 2019, Velo3D has been a leader in the additive manufacturing industry and has greatly influenced the industry’s move to larger systems that can achieve high-volume, scalable production of mission-critical parts,” said Keppler. “I look forward to supporting the company in its mission of helping customers easily produce the parts they need using additive manufacturing technology and scaling the production of those parts across multiple printers.”

In addition to his current role at AM Scalation and H&Z, Keppler also serves on the advisory boards of Incus, a 3D printer manufacturer; AM-Flow, a provider of end-to-end automation for 3D-printing factories; and Roboze, an industrial 3D printer manufacturer. He is also an advisor to PartsCloud, a provider of cloud-based logistics for spare parts, and a member of the board of directors of Sun Metalon, a technology provider for metal recycling and high-speed metal 3D printing solutions.

Keppler holds a PhD in Geotechnical Engineering from Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich and a degree in in Business Administration from the University of Zurich.

Velo3d

velo3d.com