Velo3D’s Flow Developer goes from black box to full transparency and control

Velo3D today announced the release of Developer, a new offering made available in the company’s Flow print preparation software that unlocks full transparency and control of the parameters used in the 3D printing process. With the flexibility of Flow Developer, users can transfer their experience and knowledge from previous projects, develop new material processes, and control their optimization objectives. This greatly simplifies the migration of additive manufacturing projects to Velo3D’s fully integrated solution.

Developer is available for users of Flow 7.0, the latest version of Velo3D’s print preparation software that seamlessly turns traditional design files into print files. Developer grants editor-level access to print parameters, giving companies maximum flexibility and control when working with their Velo3D additive manufacturing solution. With this access, users can import proven parameters they have developed, optimize default parameters for specific application needs, and develop parameter sets supporting new material development for novel solutions and specific applications. Once a part that was produced using Developer has been qualified, users can scale production leveraging the control, quality, and repeatability of Velo3D’s additive manufacturing solution.

“It can be a challenge to produce repeatable results across different metal 3D printers — even when they’re the same model of printer …” said Thomas Pomorski, additive manufacturing manager at Ursa Major. “When our team first tested Flow Developer, we transferred parameters we developed on a non-Velo system, hoping we could easily produce the same part on Velo3D’s system and then take advantage of the scalability it provides. On our first try, we imported a part with highly complex, sensitive features and achieved incredible results that were within specification. Since then, we’ve accomplished the same process with other parts and, in some cases, have been able to reduce print time by nearly 50% without sacrificing accuracy or quality.”

Prior to its general release, Developer has been made available to select customers for feedback, including Ursa Major, a privately funded company developing rocket propulsion technology. During this phase, engineers have been able to directly transfer their custom parameters into their Velo3D solutions with exceptional results. Developer gave early-access customers the ability to easily scale production of their parts as their applications matured from development to production.

Flow is a key part of Velo3D’s unique approach to additive manufacturing, which differs from competitors’ offerings by providing a fully integrated solution that includes hardware and software, which come together to ensure machine-to-machine consistency. In addition to Flow and the Sapphire family of printers, the company’s solution also includes Assure quality assurance software, which monitors a print layer-by-layer to ensure consistent geometric accuracy, surface finish, and material properties throughout a finished part.

