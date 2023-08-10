WAGO’s compact controller available with new features

Available and ready to ship, WAGO’s Compact Controller 100 remains a small-scale PLC with a wide variety of built-in I/O for use in smaller applications. While the PLC can still interface with industrial devices using protocols such as MODBUS TCP/UDP, EtherNet/IP, or EtherCAT using the two on-board EtherNet ports; it now includes communication protocols such as BACnet, OPC/UA, and DNP3 for the utility sector.

By programming the Compact Controller 100 using Codesys 3.5, it allows users to code in one or more of the IEC 61131-3 compatible languages as well as utilize the controller’s built-in Web Server to develop HTML 5 visualizations. The two flexible Ethernet ports allow for use of a switch or two unique IP addresses, with one port for field devices and the other for SCADA or Cloud services. The wide variety of built-in digital and analog I/O plus RTD inputs can be used with WAGO’s 750-362 MODBUS Coupler for I/O expansion in any application.

Engineered for OEMs, IIOT digitization projects, and building automation applications, this easy-to-use device is effective for small, but demanding applications.

WAGO

www.wago.com/us/press-contact