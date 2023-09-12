Weidmuller USA announces u-OS operating system for industrial IoT and automation

Weidmuller USA, a provider of Smart Industrial Connectivity products and solutions headquartered in Richmond, Va., has introduced a new open operating system — u-OS – that is uniquely engineered for Industrial IoT and Automation applications. The u-OS system debuted at the 2023 PACK EXPO in Las Vegas and has launched nationwide.

A snapshot of u-OS features includes:

• u-OS is made for maintenance – Easy cloud-based diagnostics and fleet management for your remotely deployed devices

• u-OS offers seamless integration – Merge proprietary and third-party apps effortlessly using containerization

• u-OS is future-proof – Built on open standards like Linux, OPC-UA, and Docker

• u-OS is independent – Future-proof solution with no lock-ins for more choices

• u-OS offers universal compatibility – Supports multiple fieldbus protocols

• u-OS provides easy scalability – Expand and adapt with cloud-based device management

• u-OS is migration-ready – Transition to new systems without the hassle

An added feature is that the CODESYS APP, a leading IEC61131-3 programming tool used in machine building and system integration, is fully integrated into the u-OS platform. This enables anyone, from newcomers to automation experts, to harness the power of CODESYS, which provides a robust and user-friendly environment tailored to the user’s needs.

“u-OS isn’t just the bridge to Industry 4.0, it’s the on-ramp,” said Ken Crawford, Senior Director of Automation at Weidmuller USA. “Plus, it’s independent and built on recognized open standards like Linux, Containers, and OPC-UA to ensure future resilience and ease of system migration by eliminating reliance on a single provider.”

Crawford noted that u-OS is compatible with other Weidmuller products such as the u-remote and u-control lines as well as IoT Gateways and easyConnect. “We are continuously growing the u-OS ecosystem to make our solutions even more flexible and valuable to a wide variety of industry sectors in U.S. and global markets.”

