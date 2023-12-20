Wiha screwdrivers, pliers, crimpers, wire strippers, and cutters from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect is pleased to announce the addition of world-renowned Wiha tools to our vast selection of industrial tools. The new Wiha tool offering includes various types of standard, insulated, and miniature/precision screwdrivers; multi-bit, hex, and impact bit drivers; general purpose, insulated, cutting, crimping, and precision pliers; cable shears; many toolset choices; and more.

Wiha tools are built with top-quality materials, ergonomically designed, and engineered with safety in mind to ensure long-lasting, reliable, and safe operation.

