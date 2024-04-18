Southco’s new nylon constant torque hinge provides position control in a compact package

Southco has expanded its successful line of E6 Constant Torque Hinges with a compact, nylon version designed for small applications. The newest addition to the series measures 45 mm with a torque range of 4-16 in./lb and is 65% lighter than its standard E6 50 Hinge. Southco’s line of Constant Torque Position Control Hinges provides constant resistance throughout the entire range of motion, enabling users to easily position doors, display screens, and other mounted components and hold them securely at any desired angle — fully opened or closed and anywhere between.

Constructed of robust nylon and stainless steel, the new E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge provides the benefits of constant torque and contemporary styling in a compact, economical package for smaller doors and panels. The nylon E6 series is available with both symmetric and asymmetric torque, offering a more refined feel in any application. Southco’s line of position control hinges are available in a variety of torque ranges, sizes, and materials to satisfy application needs across industries. Southco position control hinges provide reliable positioning, and consistent operating efforts, and guaranteed performance without adjustment for the lifetime of most applications.

“Southco’s new nylon E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge offers corrosion-resistant position control in a small package, making it an ideal solution for a variety of applications requiring an economic friction solution to hold open smaller panels, doors, and lids,” said Global Product Manager Stewart Beck.

Southco

www.southco.com