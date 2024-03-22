120 and 230 VAC Thermoelectric Coolers from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added new high-quality and efficient stainless steel Seifert 340 BTU/H thermoelectric coolers with 120- and 230-volt power options. Thermoelectric coolers from Seifert use the Peltier Effect to create a temperature difference between the internal and ambient heat sinks, making internal air cooler while dissipating heat into the external environment.

Fans assist the convective heat transfer from the heat sinks, which are optimized for maximum flow. SoliTherm thermoelectric cooling units are washdown friendly (IP66 and NEMA 4X) and with closed loop cooling, the enclosure is isolated from the outer environment. 24 VDC powered units are also available.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/thermoelectric-coolers