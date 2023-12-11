Omron Automation Americas announces Hawk Technology as a new partner

Omron Automation Americas recently announced Hawk Technology as a new partner in its Certified Systems Integrator program. Based in Rock Island, Illinois, Hawk has been providing superior services and products that maximize their customer’s productivity and success.

Hawk Technology has been collaborating with Omron in developing machines and systems for end users for many years. They recently delivered a multi-axis complex machine for an automotive End User that complete all aspect of a process in a single machine, improving quality and productivity while reducing footprint using Omron Sysmac Automation Control, 1S Servos with various Omron components all in a safety packaged machine.

“Cultivating a strong relationship with Omron Automation Americas has been instrumental in our journey towards delivering cutting-edge automation solutions,” says Bob Larson from Hawk Technology, “Together we are revolutionizing industries by maximizing productivity, enhancing quality, and driving success for our valued customers.”

About the Omron Certified System Integrator program

The Omron Certified Systems Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training, and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions. With the rapid growth in automation technologies, manufacturers and business partners strive to deliver open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that support flexible manufacturing and deliver a competitive advantage. The combined strength of this relationship solves customer challenges today while enabling more efficient, fully integrated systems that will successfully weather future demands.

For Omron, system integrators play a critical role in designing and delivering fully integrated automation solutions. They also possess industry and application expertise in implementing the latest technologies from Omron and in providing turnkey system solutions.

Omron Automation Americas

automation.omron.com/en