ABB’s latest GoFa cobots set new benchmark with heavier payloads, longer reach

ABB has launched two new variants of its GoFa collaborative robot. The GoFa 10 and GoFa 12 open new possibilities for companies to leverage cobot automation for enhanced efficiency. Handling payloads of up to 10 and 12 kilograms with market-leading repeatability, the cobots accomplish an expanded range of tasks in close collaboration with factory workers, addressing skills and labor shortages while improving safety and productivity. Offering straightforward programming and rapid integration into production environments, the new variants lower barriers to entry for first-time users, educators, and SMEs.

“Since our YuMi cobot hit the market in 2015, we have built up an unparalleled cobot portfolio meeting growing demand for safe and easy-to-use automation solutions to plug gaps in skilled labor,” said Marc Segura president, ABB Robotics. “Addressing the need for collaborative robots with higher payloads and longer reach, our GoFa 10 and 12 cobots extend the benefits of automation to new industrial applications, even for first-time users.”

In addition to their enhanced payloads, the GoFa 10 and GoFa 12 cobots offer class-beating tool center point (TCP) speeds of up to two meters per second with 0.02-mm repeatability — a two-fold improvement over comparable solutions. IP67-certified against moisture and dust ingress, they extend the benefits of fast and accurate collaborative robotics to new industrial applications, automating demanding tasks such as machine tending, welding, parts handling, polishing, and assembly. The GoFa 10’s 1.62-meter reach — 14% more than others in its class and enough to cover U.S. pallets — makes it suitable for palletizing applications.

Lowering barriers to automation for first-time users and SMEs

The GoFa 10 and GoFa 12 cobots are straightforward to program, deploy, and use, lowering barriers to automation for first-time users and SMEs. Set-up is made easy with lead-through programming and ABB’s Wizard easy programming software, allowing even non-specialists to quickly automate their applications by manipulating simple graphical command blocks rather than writing complex programming code.

Pre-installed on the cobots’ ABB’s FlexPendant robot controller, the ABB SafeMove robot safety monitoring app’s cutting-edge safety features, including safe speed limits, standstill monitoring, and orientation supervision, enable close collaboration between robots and factory workers without requiring bulky protective barriers or fencing.

The GoFa 10 and GoFa 12 cobots are powered by ABB’s OmniCore controller. The combination of OmniCore’s class-leading motion control provided by ABB’s TrueMove and QuickMove motion control technologies and GoFa’s intelligent torque and position sensors ensures the smooth movements needed for high-precision surface finishing, fastening, assembly, and testing tasks. Energy-saving features including power re-generation and brake energy recovery reduce power requirements by up to 20%, enhancing sustainability.

Leveraging innovation from the ABB Robotics ecosystem

Responding to the growing diversification of automation applications, ABB recently launched its ABB Robotics Ecosystem program. Bringing together third-party accessories such as grippers, cameras, and customized software that are compatible with the ABB portfolio, including the new GoFa cobots, the program lets users easily leverage innovation from across the fast-growing ABB Robotics ecosystem.

The GoFa 12 cobot will be making its tradeshow debut at ABB’s stand at Automatica 2023 (Hall B5, booth 319, June 27th – 30th) as part of two demonstrations showcasing its use in high precision machine tending and ultra-lean palletizing applications. ABB partner Schunk will also be at the show with a GoFa 12 cobot to demonstrate its range of grippers and tools for a polishing application (Hall A5, booth 502).

Watch the digital launch on LinkedIn on June 29th, 2023, 9:00 am EDT at https://lnkd.in/diGPZvys.

ABB

www.abb.com