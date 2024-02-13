AutomationDirect now carries new FATH T-Slotted Rail Components

AutomationDirect has added a wide assortment of black-colored FATH T-slotted hardware components to match their SureFrame black anodized T-slotted rails.

These components include cube connectors (2D and 3D) and angle connectors; joining plates including straight flat plates, square flat plates, rectangular flat plates, Tee flat plates, cross flat plates, L-shaped flat plates, and T-shaped flat plates; brackets to encompass inside corner brackets, gusseted inside corner brackets, and pivot joints.

Also included in these components are foot consoles, linear bearings in silver and black, cam lever brakes, and L-handle brakes. FATH T-slotted hardware components are easy to install, allow for numerous T-slotted structure configurations, and have a 1-year warranty against defects.

To learn more, visit www.automationdirect.com/t-slotted-components