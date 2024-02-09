SPIROL’s new precision-machined compression limiters help protect plastic assemblies

SPIROL introduces the new Series CL6000 lightweight, lead-free, Aluminum Precision Machined Compression Limiters. Compression Limiters are designed to reinforce high-stress joints in plastic assemblies where bolts are used to connect two components. They protect the plastic from excessive compression by absorbing the load when the bolt is tightened to the recommended tightening torque. This ensures the durability and reliability of the joint throughout the product’s lifespan.

Machined from 2024-grade aluminum, the compression limiters provide the best combination of strength, corrosion resistance, machineability, and cost. The CL6000 aluminum Compression Limiters are 40% stronger and one-third the weight of the same Compression Limiter manufactured from brass.

For applications that require an extra bearing surface for the mating component, the CL6100 Headed Compression Limiter has all the same features as the CL6000, with the addition of a head. The company is also launching the CL8000 brass precision machined Compression Limiters along with the CL8100 headed brass version for applications that require a galvanic alternative to aluminum.

SPIROL offers several standard types of Compression Limiters to meet specific application requirements and assembly methods. The current Series CL600 & CL800 lines of machined Compression Limiters are being replaced with the enhanced CL6000 and CL8000 based on the following benefits:

Precision: Enhanced control of critical features and better geometric dimensioning and tolerancing make this series ideal for highly automated or molded-in assembly processes.

Superior knurl formation and control produce more consistent and robust retention performance in post-mold assembly processes. Product Range: Larger selection of standard products to meet expansive application requirements and preferences.

The new standard Precision Machined Compression Limiters are available in a wide range of standard sizes, available in aluminum and brass, and headed and non-headed configurations.

The attached data sheets detail the specifications of the new aluminum Series CL6000 & CL6100 and brass Series CL8000 & CL8100 Compression Limiters.

and Compression Limiters. Download the latest SPIROL Compression Limiters Design Guide for the specifications of all standard Compression Limiters and information about how to design and install the most appropriate Compression Limiter for your assembly!

The function and total overall cost of the assembly vary drastically based on the type of Compression Limiter used in the application. SPIROL’s Engineering team will help determine the most appropriate Compression Limiter based on the application and assembly requirements.

For complimentary design assistance, contact the nearest SPIROL location or request Technical Support for help determining the most appropriate Compression Limiter for your assembly.