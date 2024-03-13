Beckhoff USA expands California operations with new LA office

Beckhoff Automation opened an office in Greater Los Angeles to further grow the company’s presence on the West Coast. With a spacious layout spanning more than 4,100 ft2, the new office will function as a collaborative workspace and a hub for events, seminars, and customer meetings. Los Angeles’ diverse ecosystem of high-tech industries offers opportunities to provide cutting-edge automation solutions while expanding Beckhoff’s sales presence and market share.

Located four miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and just minutes from the beach, the Beckhoff office in El Segundo offers convenience and local flair for customers visiting from across the state or the U.S. Its 15th-floor windows show stunning panoramic views of the city and the Pacific Ocean.

The location serves as an excellent space for employee and customer collaboration. The local Beckhoff sales and application engineering team will provide support to both new and existing customers across various industries, such as entertainment and digital manufacturing.

“The Southern California territory has become one of the fastest growing areas for Beckhoff USA, with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) going from 22.5% to 69% in just the last two years,” said Joe Martin, regional director – Sales & Strategy at Beckhoff Automation LLC. “The predominant markets of entertainment, space, medical devices, lab automation, and digital manufacturing fit perfectly with Beckhoff’s advanced automation technology. It was truly a no-brainer to open a new office in Los Angeles to keep accelerating our sales growth.”

In addition to the expansion in Los Angeles, Beckhoff is opening other new or relocated U.S. facilities in 2024 in Austin, Texas, and Chicago. Along with its U.S. headquarters in the Minneapolis area, Beckhoff maintains numerous regional offices in prominent metropolitan areas across the country.

