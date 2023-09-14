Beckhoff USA Packaging pros join global team

The Global Packaging Team at Beckhoff is expanding how it supports its numerous multinational CPG and machine builder OEM customers. Beckhoff USA’s industry management experts – packaging industry manager Mark Ruberg and packaging industry business development manager Rick Forsgren – are now officially part of the Global Packaging Team led by Frank Würthner, Global Business Management Packaging.

“As Beckhoff’s market share grows around the world, we’ve become a full automation system supplier to all the major global household brands and their engineering partners,” Ruberg said. “As we win more exciting packaging automation projects, Beckhoff is collaborating on projects in Europe, the Americas, and throughout the ASEAN regions. Our customers will work with the same great team of people, now with more formal collaboration, so Beckhoff can deliver better solutions at a global scale.”

Beckhoff works with many of the largest names in food and beverage, pharma, cosmetics, and more. These high-stakes applications require intense coordination with customer sites on different continents and Beckhoff’s international subsidiaries.

Beckhoff USA president Kevin Barker announced the news during PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023. “We fully support the initiative to strengthen and better align our strategic industry sales and support efforts around the world. I have full confidence in Mark and Rick and believe this enhanced Global Packaging Team will deliver major advantages for customers,” said Barker.

Based in Germany, Würthner works closely with colleagues and packaging customers around the world. Ruberg and Forsgren will continue to report directly to David Emory, director of Strategic Sales at Beckhoff USA, along with further direction from Würthner.

“Beckhoff works with the top machine builders in this space, including Coesia, Syntegon, Koch Packaging, Multivac, and multiple ProMach companies,” said Emory. “Since the U.S. is such a major market for the packaging industry, this enhanced cooperation with Beckhoff USA is a critical step in providing the best possible outcomes to help customers leave the status quo behind.”

The collaboration extends beyond the U.S. and Western Europe to encompass efforts across Asia, Africa, and South America. An experienced global team is essential, not just nice to have, and Beckhoff is continuing to build this out. Andrew Plater, Global Market Manager — Food, Beverage, and Tobacco, who works at the Beckhoff U.K. subsidiary, is another key player with Ruberg and Forsgren.

“Mark and I have been working closely with Frank, Andy, and other colleagues on an almost daily basis for a while now. So, it really made sense to formalize this Global Packaging Team,” said Forsgren. “Serving multinational customers requires serious alignment in terms of pricing, support, project timelines, and recommending the ideal packaging machine builder or systems integrator. This level of service doesn’t happen by accident — it takes a well-coordinated team.”