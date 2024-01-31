Beckhoff USA promotes Alec Abkemeier to software product manager

Alec Abkemeier is taking on a new challenge at Beckhoff USA as a software product manager focused on test and measurement technologies. With a background in measurement software and hardware, Abkemeier will grow Beckhoff’s test and measurement market share in rapidly evolving industries that require next-generation data acquisition and power monitoring capabilities. Abkemeier reports to Daymon Thompson, director of Product Management.

“Alec’s expertise in the test and measurement domain, coupled with his deep knowledge of the complete Beckhoff portfolio, makes him the perfect fit for this position,” said Thompson. “He will be entrusted with product ownership for our TwinCAT 3 LabVIEW Interface software. His role will also touch many other technologies that he has a wealth of experience in, from high-speed, high-accuracy measurement I/O terminals to analytics and cloud computing.”

Before joining Beckhoff in 2020, Abkemeier held industrial automation engineering roles at Itron Inc. and KAMP Automation, a custom machine builder and integrator. At Beckhoff, he has served customers in a broad range of high-tech industries, offering hands-on support at all stages of design, commissioning, and operation. His experience with LabVIEW also made him an invaluable resource for test and measurement applications that leverage TwinCAT and the scalable ELM EtherCAT measurement terminals.

“Beckhoff has a compelling test and measurement offering for more advanced machine designs through a fully open and integrated platform. My goal in this new role is to bring together my experience from all areas of automation to redefine what’s possible in test and measurement,” said Abkemeier. “Beyond our hardware and software tech, Beckhoff has extraordinary engineering teams that support cutting-edge advances for customers in high-tech industries — and that makes every day especially exciting.”

Abkemeier earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Minnesota State University, Mankato.

