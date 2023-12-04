DigiKey’s 15th annual DigiWish Giveaway has begun

Global technical components and automation products distributor DigiKey launched its 15th annual DigiWish Giveaway on Dec. 1, 2023. As the holiday season approaches, DigiKey is selecting 24 lucky winners to start the celebrations early, as part of the company’s continued mission to help engineers, designers and makers accelerate progress.

Participants can enter to win DigiKey products of their choice during the DigiWish social media giveaway Dec. 1 through 24, 2023. To enter, participants must select one in-stock DigiKey product valued up to $100 USD and comment or post their wish on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using the hashtag #DigiWish. One name will be drawn from the list of eligible candidates each day of the contest, with a total of 24 lucky winners. All participants will also be entered in the grand prize drawing for a $500 DigiKey shopping spree.

“We are thrilled to ring in this holiday season with our 15th Annual DigiWish Giveaway,” said Brooks Vigen, senior director of strategic marketing for DigiKey. “Programs like DigiWish are just one way DigiKey supports engineers, designers and makers year-round as they accelerate progress in the industry.”

There is no purchase necessary for the DigiWish Giveaway and the promotion is void where restricted and prohibited by law. Entrants are reminded that DigiKey cannot grant wishes for products that are export restricted in their respective countries. Entrants’ DigiWish social media posts must be public for entries to be collected.

Visit the DigiKey website for the complete rules and terms and conditions of the 2023 DigiWish Giveaway.