Belden introduces five new networking products providing security and performance

Belden Inc., a supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, announces five new products that provide enhanced security, better performance, and seamless integration.
Data Orchestration & Management
- Belden PROVIZE Explorer enables device commissioning by assigning management IP addresses and credentials through an easy-to-use interface. As part of Belden’s PROVIZE Suite, PROVIZE Explorer integrates seamlessly with network planning and management applications.
- Belden PROVIZE Planner allows users to gather requirements, build and validate intent-based networks and automatically create and export bills of materials listing recommended equipment through a single, easy-to-use interface. As part of Belden’s PROVIZE Suite, PROVIZE Planner integrates seamlessly with exploration and management applications.
- Hirschmann EAGLE40-4F firewalls provide deep packet inspection and advanced cybersecurity along with real-time traffic monitoring — all at an optimal price-to-performance ratio. With a robust design and varied certifications, the Hirschmann EAGLE40-4F is suitable for many industrial applications.
Data Acquisition & Transmission
- Belden 4-Channel SMPTE Cable is a multi-channel hybrid cable that allows four cameras to be connected to a single installed cable. The 4-Channel SMPTE is available in riser and plenum versions, features a black outer jacket, and is backed by Belden’s industry-leading standard 10-year warranty.
- Belden VFD Cable Glands allow explosion-proof or general-purpose ingress of VFD cables into enclosures and devices. Featuring a pass-through design for shield/ground isolation, VFD Cable Glands are ideal for all types of unarmored tray cables, flexible cables, and cords — even in the most demanding industrial environments.
