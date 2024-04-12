Boeing announces exclusive distribution agreement with Ontic at MRO Americas

Boeing will now distribute about 1,000 additional actuation and propulsion system products.

Boeing continues to expand its exclusive distributor partnership with Ontic. Through a new 10-year distribution agreement, Boeing will add to its offerings the TRAS (thrust reverser actuation system) and PECU (propeller electronic control unit) product lines – approximately 1,000 actuation and propulsion system products across multiple aircraft platforms.

“We are thrilled to announce this significant milestone in our partnership with Ontic,” said Travis Sullivan, vice president and general manager, Boeing Distribution. “This collaboration not only expands our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to delivering world-class support to our engine operators.”

The TRAS product line supports the following engines and aircraft platforms: GE CF6-50/80 – A300/310/330, B747/767, DC10, KC10, MD11, VC-25A, C-5M, C-2; GE CF-34 – CL600/CRJ Series; Rolls Royce RB 211 – 747-400; and Rolls Royce Trent 900 and GE GP700 – A380.

The PECU is a critical LRU for the Dowty R408 series propeller system, for the De Haviland Canada DHC-8/Q400.Boeing’s distribution portfolio for Ontic also includes fuel controls, actuation, MWD (memory

wheel device), lighting, interior electronics and wipers product lines, and business and general aviation displays for a range of civil and military aircraft platforms.

“As we continue to grow our product-line portfolio, we need a partner that can grow with us. Boeing’s breadth and depth of network ensures our customers will get the right part at the right time,” said Brian Sartain, Ontic’s COO. “Delivering parts to our airline customers on time and ensuring the highest level of quality is our highest priority. Boeing is a trusted partner in the aftermarket with customer relationships that span the globe.”

Boeing has a diverse and expansive portfolio that includes more than 15 million parts, chemicals, services, and tailored solutions that reduce cost, risk, and complexity through a global network with localized support. Boeing supports defense, commercial, rotorcraft, and business and general aviation customers with their production and aftermarket needs and provides 24/7 e-commerce access to parts and supplies through shop.boeing.com.