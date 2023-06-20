S.S. White Technologies to provide flexible rotary shafts for aircraft’s cargo door actuation system

S.S. White Technologies, a provider of flexible rotary shafts for the aerospace industry, has been selected by Heroux-Devtek Spain as the supplier of rotary flexible shafts and 90° gearboxes to provide a manual drive for the E-Jet Freighter E195F/E190F- aircraft main deck cargo door.

Employing two S. S. White flexible rotary shafts and 90° gearboxes, the assembly delivers rotary motion to enable the manual operation of the power drive unit that would normally operate the cargo door. This is done through a pressure-sealed interface through the aircraft’s skin adjacent to the door.

In addition, all aerospace flexible shaft products are designed to one of the industry’s highest performance criteria by using a unique computer modeling software program developed by S.S. White called PERFLEXION. This program allows the design engineers to fully model the behavioral characteristics of the wire bundles within the flexible shaft and arrive at an optimum product that provides maximum bending flexibility and torsion strength while allowing minimal torsion deflection with up to a 30% improvement above traditional industry standards.