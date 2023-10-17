The future of aerospace manufacturing rides on an AGV

Automated Precision Inc. (API) is proud to announce a transformative approach to aerospace manufacturing inspections with its Dynamic 9D LADAR mounted on an autonomous guided vehicle (AGV).

The aerospace sector, known for its rigorous quality standards and precision manufacturing requirements, has long sought ways to automate its processes for faster, more accurate data collection. API’s Dynamic 9D LADAR, representing the world’s fastest and most precise non-contact measurement system, is the answer to this industry’s call.

When integrated with an AGV, the 9D LADAR system offers unparalleled flexibility and coverage across the manufacturing floor, navigating autonomously and adjusting its measurement height as needed. With an impressive 25-m range and a scanning speed of 0.2 sec/cm², this non-contact system captures both dimensional and surface geometry data with unmatched precision.

“The integration of our 9D LADAR with AGVs represents a significant leap forward in aerospace manufacturing. This innovation not only ensures the highest levels of accuracy but also streamlines operations, enhancing productivity and efficiency,” said Joe Bioty, president of API.

Key benefits of the 9D LADAR System for aerospace manufacturers:

Unparalleled accuracy : With 3D accuracy of 25 μm + 6 μm/m (2 sigma), the system guarantees precision in every scan.

: With 3D accuracy of 25 μm + 6 μm/m (2 sigma), the system guarantees precision in every scan. Efficiency through automation : By eliminating manual inspections, the system reduces potential human errors and allows skilled workers to focus on more intricate tasks.

: By eliminating manual inspections, the system reduces potential human errors and allows skilled workers to focus on more intricate tasks. Seamless integration : The system can be effortlessly integrated into existing manufacturing processes and is compatible with third-party metrology software.

: The system can be effortlessly integrated into existing manufacturing processes and is compatible with third-party metrology software. Boosted productivity: Rapid, precise, and automated inspections lead to increased measurement throughput, resulting in cost savings and enhanced performance.

API Metrology’s commitment to innovation is evident in this groundbreaking technology, set to redefine aerospace manufacturing inspections. With a global presence and dedicated customer support, API ensures that aerospace manufacturers worldwide can leverage this state-of-the-art technology.

For more information on the Dynamic 9D LADAR and its applications in aerospace manufacturing, visit: https://apimetrology.com/streamlining-aerospace-manufacturing-the-power-of-apis-dynamic-9d-ladar-on-an-agv/.