Bosch Rexroth expands its range of aluminum profiles to include an Inch 10 and 15 series

With Bosch Rexroth’s aluminum structural framing Inch 10 and 15 series, including over 100 components, manufacturers can build just about anything imaginable.



Adding to its robust aluminum framing product portfolio metric series, Bosch Rexroth is expanding its offering in North America to include the Inch 10 and 15 series. With 9 strut profiles and over 100 components to choose from, Bosch Rexroth continues its commitment to provide unbeatable flexibility for the design of your assembly line. Our new Inch series is backed by our over 40 years of experience continuously enhancing aluminum extrusion and providing high-quality and versatile final products.

With its new Inch 10 and 15 series, build anything from worktables, machine bases, industrial guarding, and tool racks to robot stands, workstations, carts, display units, and more. When built, the end result is a strong, yet lightweight structure that’s as functional as it is attractive. Like its industry-proven metric series, the high-strength aluminum profiles have a natural color, an anodized surface that is scratch and corrosion-resistant, never needs painting, and is virtually maintenance-free.

Bosch Rexroth’s Inch 10 and 15 series include the following strut profiles:

• 1 x 1-in.

• 1 x 2-in.

• 2 x 2-in.

• 1.5 x 1.50-in.

• 1.5 x 1.5-in. LT

• 1.5 x 3-in.

• 1.5 x 3-in. LT

• 3 x 3-in.

• 3 x 6-in.

In addition to the 9 profiles, Bosch Rexroth offers over 100 different supporting accessories, providing everything you need to build almost any application.

Bosch Rexroth

www.boschrexroth- us.com/inch-series