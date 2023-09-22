Bosch Rexroth’s new hydraulics training center invests in hydraulics education

Bosch Rexroth announces the grand opening of its new Hydraulics Training Center, a cutting-edge educational facility set to revolutionize the landscape of skill development. Opened on Sept. 20 at 2315 City Line Road, Bethlehem, PA, this state-of-the-art training center provides a dynamic space for individuals to embark on a journey of learning and growth.

The training center features three advanced training stations, offering practical hands-on experience. The facility includes a fully equipped classroom, a spacious conference room for collaborative learning, a comfortable lounge area for networking and relaxation, and a café for refreshments. For the convenience of trainees, lockers, and a well-appointed washup area are also available.

“Bosch Rexroth is excited to invest in the future of the hydraulics industry by opening this training center. and offer valuable insight into the manufacturing industry. These programs are essential for both seasoned professionals and newcomers alike to stay in the know on important trends in this ever-changing industry,” said Phil West, Industrial Hydraulics Training Manager from Bosch Rexroth.

The training center caters to both newcomers and advanced users, covering a wide range of subjects, including hydraulics, electric drives, control technology, and more. Equipped with standard industrial components, these systems adhere to internationally standardized programming languages with open interfaces, ensuring that trainees are thoroughly prepared for their future roles in the industry.

Classes at the Hydraulics Training Center are scheduled throughout the year, allowing individuals to choose sessions that best fit their needs. The first set of classes begins in January 2024, with more sessions following in the subsequent months. Here’s a brief overview of the courses that will be offered:

Basic Hydraulics: This introductory course is tailored for those new to hydraulics, delving into fundamental principles.

Proportional Hydraulics: Offering a deeper insight into hydraulic technology, this course explores electro-proportional hydraulic valves, their operation, control, and troubleshooting.

Hydraulic Setup, Commissioning, and Maintenance: Providing practical knowledge in planning and executing hydraulic system work, measuring performance, and problem-solving.

Design Considerations for Industrial Hydraulics: Essential for system improvement and new hydraulic application design, this course covers load evaluation and valve selection.

Hydraulic Pump/Motor Controls: Enhancing knowledge of fixed and variable displacement piston pumps, motors, and control technologies.

The grand opening of the Bosch Rexroth Hydraulics Training Center marks the beginning of an exciting journey in skill development. For inquiries about course offerings, registration, and more information about the center, visit www.boschrexroth-us.com/training or email [email protected].