Mitsubishi’s PowerGate offers HVAC customers an economical alternative

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.´s Standard Engineered Solution, PowerGate E, is designed specifically for customers with limited technical requirements and tight budgets. PowerGate E is designed to offer a cost-effective alternative to Mitsubishi Electric´s feature-rich PowerGate H control. PowerGate E is configurable with a multitude of options that allow customers to tailor the unit to their needs. All PowerGate E panels come with complete technical and installation documentation and are backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty.

PowerGate E comes standard with a NEMA 1 enclosure and uses Mitsubishi Electric´s FR-F800 VFD. Offered in horsepower ranges of 1-25 HP, PowerGate E panels are offered in 208-240 V or 380-480 V power requirements. Standard features include but are not limited to a two-contractor bypass system, 5% impedance AC line reactor, HOA Keypad, Alpha Controller, load abnormality detection, and RS485 BACnet MS/TP and Modbus RTU communication.

“Our PowerGate E solution offers HVAC customers a compact control unit at a cost-effective price to address demanding applications. Built around our feature-rich FR-F800 VFD, PowerGate E offers unrivaled functionality at a price point resellers and contractors will find attractive,” said David Simak, product manager for service solutions at Mitsubishi Electric Automation Inc.

