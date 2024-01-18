CCEA TRACKALPHA-PRO Series LED light bars from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect adds CCEA TRACKALPHA-PRO series LED light bars to expand its offering of industrial LED fixtures. Their rugged industrial-grade anodized aluminum construction makes TRACKALPHA-PRO ideal for use with medium to large-sized industrial machine tools and for use in wet environments.

These 120 VAC-rated high-powered LED lights provide intense, uniform lighting, with up to a 4,600-lumen output (100 lumens per watt), and come with a standard bracket mount that allows for angle adjustments. The optional TACLIP mounts (sold separately) provide for extra sturdy, vibration-resistant installations with the flexibility to make -40° to 40° adjustments.

automationdirect.com/industrial-lighting