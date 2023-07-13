Leuze tower lights provide clearly visible light signals

Tower lights are indispensable in machine and system construction as well as in intralogistics: They make states, faults, and ongoing processes clearly visible from a distance. The new Leuze tower lights of the TL 305 series can do all of this extremely reliably. They light up brightly, uniformly, and fully. This enables optimum signaling — whether at the machine, on the conveyor belt, or for access control. The compact towers are available preconfigured with three, four, or five segments. The new range of tower lights includes the TL 305 models with a predefined color assignment as well as the TL 305-IOL models with an IO-Link interface. The IO-Link variants allow different operating modes and provide an extensive selection of colors. On request, the tower lights are also available with an additional acoustic signaler.

Quick and easy implementation

System operators benefit from the immediate usability of the tower lights. The M30 thread and M12 connector make them easy to install. Matching accessories simplify installation. All models of the series are characterized by a high-quality and robust design. The aluminum housing allows the tower lights to be used even in demanding industrial environments.

Flexible configuration

The IO-Link version TL 305-IOL with its different operating modes offers maximum flexibility. Segment mode enables the segments to be actuated individually through IO-Link. This allows color, intensity, and lighting sequences to be configured individually. Level mode is used to visualize fill levels. If fast commissioning is required, users can actuate eight predetermined or user-defined configurations through the three external trigger inputs even without an IO-Link connection.