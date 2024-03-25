Compact MINIMET instrument enclosures can be specified in custom versions

METCASE’s stylish MINIMET aluminum enclosures for compact desktop and portable electronics are now available in custom widths and depths, as well as with all the additional modifications the customer may need.

Versatile MINIMET is ideal for applications including medical and wellness devices, test and measurement, industrial control, peripherals and interfaces, switchboxes, communications, and laboratory equipment.

These cost-effective instrument enclosures offer swift access to components thanks to their simple assembly. Each enclosure has an 0.315-in. recess at one end and a 0.551” recess at the other. This offers a choice of recess depth for the front panel. The removable base is pre-fitted with four M3 PCB screw pillars. Four self-adhesive non-slip feet are also supplied.

ABS trims conceal the front panel fixings, which are supplied with the main case. METCASE offers the two panels (accessory kit) either painted or anodized. Accessories also include PCB/panel fixing screws.

MINIMET is available in eight standard sizes from 5.30 x 5.12 x 1.52 to 6.87 x 9.45 x 2.76-in. The standard color is light gray (RAL 7035). Custom colors are available on request.

Customization services also include bespoke sizes, CNC machining, custom front panels, fixings and inserts, and photo-quality digital printing.

METCASE

www.metcaseusa.com/en/Metal-Enclosures/Minimet.htm