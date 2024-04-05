Datalogic PowerScan 960X handheld barcode scanners from AutomationDirect

AutomationDirect has added Datalogic PowerScan 960X cordless handheld barcode scanner systems to their Barcode/RFID/Vision category. These scanners feature an ergonomic shape with a rugged design that can withstand demanding environments.

The new PowerScan scanners provide an omnidirectional reading of 1D stacked, 2D, and postal codes with 1280 x 800 optical resolution, and an inductive contactless charging system. Cordless communications options include 910MHz RF or Bluetooth to a receiver base that can communicate via USB or RS-232.

The accessories available include power supplies, vehicle mounts, replacement base units, and communication cables.

The new Datalogic scanners feature both IP65 and IP67 environmental ratings and all Datalogic barcode scanners and components come with a three-year warranty.

AutomationDirect

www.automationdirect.com/barcode-scanners